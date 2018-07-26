PTI’s Pervaiz Khattak wins NA-25 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Pervaiz Khattak has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-25 Nowshera-I by securing 82,118 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Khan Pervaiz stood second by getting 35,658 votes. The third position was grabbed by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal with 28,172 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 48.79%.