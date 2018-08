ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haque was stopped from entering Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala on Saturday.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, the security personnel barred Haque from visiting Imran Khan over which he said that he has come to take him to the President House. However, he was permitted after getting clearance from Bani Gala.