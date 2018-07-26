PTI’s Muhammad Zahir Shah wins PK-52 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Muhammad Zahir Shah has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-52 Mardan-V by securing 26,950.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Ali Khan stood second by securing 21,084 votes while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Arsallah Khan Hoti grabbed third position by getting 7,720 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.68 %.