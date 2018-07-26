PTI’s Muhammad Waris Aziz wins PP-113 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Waris Aziz has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-113 Faisalabad XVIII by securing 61,041 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Rana Sana Ullah Khan stood second by getting 56,054 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Farooq Ul Hassan with 3,639 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.19%.