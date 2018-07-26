PTI’s Muhammad Tariq Tarar wins PP-66 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Tariq Tarar has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-66 Mandi Bahauddin-II by securing 47,071 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Syed Tariq Yaqoob stood second by getting 39,772 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Muhammad Nawaz with 15,126 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 54.51%.