PTI’s Muhammad Shabbir wins PS-114 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Shabbir has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-114 Karachi West-III by securing 13,321votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Syed Shahid Mian of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan stood second by securing 12,129 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ candidate Mir Talib Hussain Brohi grabbed third position by getting 11,775 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 38.06%.