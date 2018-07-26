PTI’s Muhammad Ali wins Pk-46 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Ali has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-46 Swabi-IV by securing 27,153 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Muhammad Ayaz stood second by getting 26,766 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan candidate Memood ul Hassan with 8,360 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 46.13%.