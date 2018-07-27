PTI’s Muhammad Akram wins NA-239 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Muhammad Akram won election from National Assembly constituency NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I by securing 69,147 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sohail Mansoor Khawaja of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan stood second by getting 68,811 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate, Syed Zaman Ali by getting 30,109 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 42.41%.