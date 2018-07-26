PTI’s Malik Shaukat Ali wins PK-48 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Malik Shaukat Ali has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-48 Mardan-1 by securing 22,022 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Muhammad Farooq Khan stood second by getting 18, 372 votes. The third position was grabbed by Hafiz Akhter Ali of Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA) with 17, 233 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 48.11%.