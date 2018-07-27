PTI’s Malik Karamat Ali wins NA-135 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Karamat Ali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-135 Lahore-XIII by securing 64765 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stood second by getting

55431 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Muhammad Ahmed Majeed by getting 8196 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.94%.