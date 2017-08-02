PTI’s internal environment unsafe for woman activists: Gulalai

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): PTI’s Member National Assembly Ayesha
Gulalai Wednesday said internal environment at Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was unsafe for woman activists and that was the
main reason of her quitting the party.
Parting ways with the party at the thime when other people were
joining it proved the fact that the PTI had no conducive environment
for women, she said talking to a private television channel.
Gulalai said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and
his cabinet ministers were involved in rampant corruption, which she had
brought into the knowledge of the party leadership, but no action was
taken against them.
She said Imran Khan had been harping on the slogan of eliminating corruption from the country, but it was not his priority. Despite
complaints by her and other party workers, he kept mum. The KP
chief minister, she alleged, was awarding contracts to his relatives
and party leader Jehangir Tareen.
Gulalai claimed that it was very shocking for her when she first
received a text message from Imran Khan and told her father about it.
She continued receiving such messages for some time, but did not
raise the matter for some expediency, she added.
She claimed that she had evidence, which Imran Khan could not deny
and might be presented at a legal forum.
Many PTI legislators had reservations about the party policies
and some of them had even formed a forward bloc, she added.
Gulalai said Naz Baloch and Javed Hashmi had also to quit the
party due to ill behaviour of the leadership.
She said she had been an active worker of PTI, staged a
sit-in against load-shedding in KP and launched a cleanliness movement there.
To a question, Gulalai said she neither demanded a ticket for
NA-1 nor she wanted to contest election from such party, which did
not give due respect to the women.
She said the allegation of her meeting PML-N leader Amir Muqam
was baseless and she would ask the PML-N leader to sue the accusers.
She said she would also file a case against the journalist, who had
levelled such baseless allegations against her.
To a query, she replied that a false campaign was being run
on social media against her sister who was a sports person and was an international player of squash.
About her future political strategy, she refused to resign from
the membership of National Assembly and committed to raise public issues more effectively in the august House. “I had joined politics with an aim
to serve the masses and will continue to do so,” she maintained.