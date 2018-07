ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Muhammad Ijaz Hassan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-232 Wehari-IV by securing 27,284 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N’s Bilal Akber stood second by getting 25,499 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Malik Nosher Khan Anjum Langrial with 18,784 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 59.08%.