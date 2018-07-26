PTI’s Hisham Inamullah Khan wins PK-92

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Hisham Inamullah Khan won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly constituency PK-92 Lakki Marwat II by securing 38,475 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan’s (MMAP) candidate Noor Saleem Malik stood second by getting 28,450 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Fahim Ullah Khan with 2,180 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 50.66%.