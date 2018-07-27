PTI’s Haider Ali Khan wins NA-2 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Haider Ali Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-2 Swat-I by securing 61,687 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stood second by getting 41,125 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Naveed Iqbal by getting 18,055 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 43.29%.