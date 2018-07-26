PTI’s Gul Dad Khan wins NA-40 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Gul Dad Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-40 Tribal Area-I by securing 34,616 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, independent candidate Sardar Khan stood second by getting 17,850 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Shaukatullah with 16,845 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.90%.