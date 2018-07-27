PTI’s Faheem Khan wins NA-241 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Faheem Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-241 Korangi Karachi-iii by securing 26,706 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Muttathida Qaumi Movement Pakistan candidate Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada stood second by getting 23,873 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Tahir Iqbal getting 19,184 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 36.28%.