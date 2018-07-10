PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid unveils her 8-point agenda

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presented an eight-point agenda to be implemented after her success in the upcoming general election.

Talking to the media here at Temple Road, she said that keeping in view the importance of safe drinking water, she would install two filtration plants in every union council, besides ensuring reconstruction of the existing water supply system.

“We will streamline the sanitation and drainage system after conducting a complete survey to ensure durability of the project,” she added.

The PTI candidate assured that she would also put in place a comprehensive strategy for solid waste disposal to keep the areas clean.

Dr Yasmin said that under the ‘Sehat Ka Insaf’ programme, primary health sector would establish two dispensaries each in all union councils and under the secondary health sector, all hospitals in her constituency would provide services 24/7 and modern referral system would also be introduced in hospitals.

She mentioned that the poor and deserving families would be provided with Insaf Sehat Cards for availing free-of-cost medical treatment facilities.

Public sector schools in the constituency, she said, would also be revived on modern lines and number of schools would be enhanced under the Public-Private Partnership. Intelligent students would be

awarded stipends and scholarships, while there would be a special focus on education of girls, she assured.

The PTI candidate claimed that after her election as an MNA, she would establish technical training institutes under the Rozgar Scheme in her constituency.

She said that technical institutions would help create more opportunities for employment for the youth. She hinted at promotion of cottage industry and special attention would be given to its marketing.

She said that minority community was an important pillar of the country’s social structure and her party would take effective steps for protection of the rights of minority communities including Christians, Sikh, Hindu and others.

Dr Yasmin Rashid assured that she would ensure maximum tree plantation in her constituency under green environment programme, while maximum number of playgrounds would be established for

promotion of games among the youth.

“We will also set up special public safety centres, as provision of complete protection to the lives and properties of the people will be our top priority,” she added.