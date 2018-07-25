ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf candidate Chaudhry Adnan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-11 Rawalpindi-6 by securing 43,079 votes.
According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, PML-N candidate Raja Arshad Mahmood stood second by getting 24,052 votes.
The third position was grabbed by Malik Azhar of Tehrik-i-Labaik with 3,009 votes.
Voter turnout was recorded at 46.30%.
PTI’s Chaudhry Adnan wins PP-11 election
ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf candidate Chaudhry Adnan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-11 Rawalpindi-6 by securing 43,079 votes.