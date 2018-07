ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan TehreeK-e-Insaf (PTI)’s candidate Zartaj Gul has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan-III by securing 79,817 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N candidate Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari stood second by getting 54,548 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa with 31,697 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.54%.