PTI’s burgeoning popularity has cracked PML-N’s Punjab castle: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Fidous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) surpassed an uphill task by attaining immense public popularity in Punjab, which was deemed as an invincible castle of PML-N, in a very short span of time.

Talking to media persons after participating in the PTI Organizational Convention for Central Punjab here at Minar-e-Pakistan, she said the PTI leadership, members and workers had cracked the PML-N’s Punjab castle.

Dr Firdous said the convention was the PTI central Punjab members’ pledge to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and mission to strengthen Pakistan and get rid of the obsolete system.

The PTI Organizational Convention was a trailer and an eye-opener for those claiming that the PTI had lost popularity, she maintained.

To a question, she said Nawaz Sharif was suffering from an incurable ailment namely ‘far from rule’, and now-a-days, ‘keeping mum’ season was prevailing in PML-N that was why; Maryam Nawaz was silent as the nation was not hearing anything from her.

Third string of PML-N leadership was speaking loud of price-hike and those, who were more worried about people’s problems, were now seen nowhere, she added.

She mentioned that last PML-N government used to spend developmental funds of north and south Punjab on mega projects of Lahore and these showy projects did not put any positive impact on the common man’s life.

The special assistant said opposition leader’s chamber in the National Assembly was looking for Shehbaz Sharif, the facilitator of Nawaz Sharif, and London winds could not fill this space, therefore, he must come back to Pakistan.

To another question, Dr Firdous said Bilawal Bhutto, who had yet to attain political maturity, disclosed truths about Nawaz Sharif and PML-N leadership in Punjab to the people for which he deserved complements.

Though Bilawal was aware of those facts, he realized them very late, and ‘we knew better that their wheeling and dealing were not for public and country’s interests but to save their corruption and personal gains.”

Upon debunking these myths, she added, Bilawal may face his father’s taunt as both had different ideologies.

She said Bilawal Bhutto’s claim of six months of government was mere berserk’s claim as opposition would have to face many more six months of PTI government.

She said someone should awake them from daydreaming, and let them know that their Sindh government was now more vulnerable as people of that province were fed up of PPP regime.

Dr Firdous said it was time to purge Lahore from political mafia and the PTI would promote Pakistan ideology that would strengthen its basis and ensure development and people’s prosperity.

She said February 23, was the day of the daughters of Kashmir, who had since long been sacrificing their near and dear ones in freedom struggle for Kashmir, asserting that all the Pakistani mothers, daughters and sisters were stood firm with them and would not leave them alone.

She expressed the optimism that sun of liberation would soon rise in Kashmir.