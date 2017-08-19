PTI’s bad governance has turned KP into garbage: Saad

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP): Railways Minister and PML-N
senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday said that bad
governance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has turned
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province into garbage.
In a statement here, he said that the KP was being run
by an ineligible adminstration.
“It is a failure of the KP government that its monitoring
system got failed in indicating dengue attack in the province,”
he added.
He said that Peshawar is under attack of dengue and the
Punjab government was present there to help the citizens of
the city but Imran Khan was absent from the scene.
The minister said that sending of the Punjab government
rescue teams to KP was based on humanity and a call of brotherhood.
He said that Imran Khan used to humiliate the Punjab
government during dengue attack in Punjab and he did not even
come to Lahore during the attack even to express solidarity
with the people of the provincial capital.
