ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Attaullah won election from National Assembly constituency NA-250 Karachi West-III by securing 36,049 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Fayyaz Kaim Khani of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan stood second by getting 29,086 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate, Ali Ahmad by getting 24,690 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 37.4%.