PTI’s Asad Qaiser submits nomination papers for NA speaker slot

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asad Qaiser Monday submitted nomination papers for the slot of Speaker National Assembly in the NA Secretariat.

The name of Asad Qasir was proposed by MNA Riaz Fatyana and seconded by MNA Omar Ayaz.

The joint candidate of opposition parties, Syed Khursheed Shah has also obtained nomination papers for participating in the election of Speaker National Assembly. Maulana Asad Mehmood, the son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman also got nomination papers for the slot of Deputy Speaker.

Talking to media, PTI Spokesman Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry said that Deputy Speaker’s name will be announced after consultation. He also sought PPPP help for PTI’s candidate in the election of Speaker National Assembly.

He said it was the vision of Imran Khan to take along the opposition on national issues. “We need unity to overcome the challenges being faced by the country,” he remarked.

He said the PTI wanted to move forward on all issues in consultation with other parties, adding that his party was willing to hear reservations of the opposition parties about general election.