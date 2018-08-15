PTI’s Asad Qaiser elected Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf nominee Asad Qaiser on Wednesday emerged victorious as Speaker of the National Assembly bagging 176 votes, while the joint opposition candidate Syed Khursheed Shah secured 146 votes.

Outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced the results saying a total of 330 votes were polled, out of which 322 were declared valid, while eight votes were rejected.

The speaker declared Asad Qaiser as Speaker National Assembly. The outgoing speaker administered oath from the newly elected speaker.