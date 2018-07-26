PTI’s Arbab Amir Ayub wins NA-28 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arbab Amir Ayub has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-28 Peshawar-II by securing 74,414 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan candidate Sabir Hussain Awan stood second by getting 27,292 votes. The third position was grabbed by Awami National Party candidate Shafi Akbar with 22,096 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.71%.