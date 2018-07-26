PTI’s Ali Muhammad wins NA-22 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Muhammad has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-22 Mardan-III by securing 58,577 votes

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Muhammad Qasim stood second by securing 56,318 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate, Jamshad Khan who secured 36,625 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.59%.