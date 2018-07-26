PTI’s Abdul Karim wins PK-45 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Karim has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly PK-45 Swabi-III constituency by securing 25,011 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Muhammad Amin secured second position by getting 15,056 votes while Awamin National Party candidate, Amjad Ali Khan grabbed third position by securing 14,786 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.13%.