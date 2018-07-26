PTI’s Aamer Mehmood Kiyani wins NA-61 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Aamer Mehmood Kiyani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-61 Rawalpindi-V by securing 105,000 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Ibrar Ahmed stood second by getting 60,125 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Raja Jahandad with 1,808 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.38%.