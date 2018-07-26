PTI,Arifur Rehman Alvi wins NA-247

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arif ur Rehman Alvi won election from National Assembly constituency NA-247 Karachi South II by securing 91,020 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e –Amal Pakistan (MMAP) candidate Syed zaman Ali Jaffary stood second by getting 24,680 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQMP) candidate Muhammad Farooq Sitar 24,145 votes.

The Voter’s turnout was recorded at 40.27%.