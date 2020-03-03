PTI working for the prosperity of the country: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, Mar 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that PTI was working with dedication and zeal under the leadership of PM Imran Khan for the prosperity of the country.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Muslim Abad after changing 11 KV PESCO to 11 KV IESCO feeder.

He further said that a decade ago this area was a part of district Abbottabad and former PM was elected member from the same constituency but he did nothing for the development of the area.

The minister said that when I took the charge one electricity feeder of Khanpur spans over 170 kilometers and now I have provided six feeders to this area which has changed the scenario and provided a huge relief to the people.

Omer Ayub Khan stated that we have also started work on 600 million rupees Khanpur grid station which would be completed soon and would also resolve electricity issues of Tehsil Khanpur for the next 50 years.

Former provincial minister Yousuf Ayub, Chairman Dadke committee and MPA Arshad Ayub Khan while addressing the gathering said that when we came here for our election campaign during last general elections and saw the misery of the people of Khanpur those were even unable to run fans or charge their phones owing to low voltage, this is our good luck that Omer Ayub Khan has become the minister of energy, now people are using tube well motors.

Former MPA did nothing for the people of far-flung UCs of Khanpur and now people can see a visible change, adding he said. Arshad Ayub said that we are spending millions of rupees for the construction of roads, sewerage, water supply, hospital, school, and other projects.