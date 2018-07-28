PTI will be successful in forming govt in Punjab,claims Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday claimed that his party will be successful in forming its government in the Punjab.

Punjab was the most important province and PTI had got reasonable seats in the province and was in strong position to make government there, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said negotiations were underway with different elected candidates in Punjab province and hoped that PTI would formulate the government. The PTI leader said independent elected candidates in Punjab were ready to join PTI, he added.

He said the people of the country had voted for change as per envisioned by PTI chief Imran Khan.