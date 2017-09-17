PTI wants to stop polling process: alleges Shaista

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Sunday said that Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was afraid of its defeat and was

trying to stop polling process.

Talking to the media after visiting a polling station,

Shaista said that PTI was habitual of levelling allegations

against its opponents, since the PML-N came into power.

She said that minor clashes could happen between the

workers of the parties but the polling process should

continue till its maximum time.

Shaista said that PTI would have to face defeat and

asked the PTI workers to be ready to listen news about

their rout in the by-poll.