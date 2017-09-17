LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Sunday said that Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was afraid of its defeat and was
trying to stop polling process.
Talking to the media after visiting a polling station,
Shaista said that PTI was habitual of levelling allegations
against its opponents, since the PML-N came into power.
She said that minor clashes could happen between the
workers of the parties but the polling process should
continue till its maximum time.
Shaista said that PTI would have to face defeat and
asked the PTI workers to be ready to listen news about
their rout in the by-poll.
PTI wants to stop polling process: alleges Shaista
LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz