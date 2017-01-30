PTI wants late Mian Sharif’s trial for his steel business in 1970s: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadiq Malik Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) wanted

trial of deceased Mian Sharif for doing a steel business in 1970s.

Speaking at a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz Member National Assembly Daniyal Aziz, he said Mian

Sharif had a 35 years experience in steel business in the 1970s.

He said Mian Sharif died 12 years ago in 2004 at the age of

85 in Jeddah where the Sharif family was in forced exile.

He said three generations of Sharif family had given

themselves up for accountability and now at least two

generations of the PTI leaders should also be held accountable.

Dr Musadiq said wealth statements and income tax returns of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Muhammad

Safdar were submitted to the court.

There was no other family in Pakistan whose three generations

had gone through such kind of accountability, he added.

He said it was proved in the court that no money was taken out

from Pakistan, hence no corruption and money laundering took place.

He said the Gulf Steel in Dubai was set up with a loan from BCCI through a tripartite agreement.

Initially, the Sharif family sold 75 per cent of the stake in

Gulf Steel in 1978 and later the rest 25 per cent stake was sold by

it for 12 million Dirhams, and proof of payment of 12 million

Dirhams was presented in the court, he added.

Dr Musadiq said documents presented as evidence in the court

included a certified original copy of the land lease agreement for

establishing the Gulf Steel in 1973, over 40 years back. The document

was issued by the Dubai Municipality.

Documents of registration of the factory, site and engineering

plans and shares sales agreement were also part of the documents put

before the court, he added.

He said according to an affidavit by a nephew of Mian Sharif,

Tariq Shafi, submitted in the court, 25 per cent of the shares were

sold to the owner of Ahli Steel Company, Dubai.

An agreement, he said, was signed and Ahli Company paid a net aggregate sum of 12 million Dirhams to Mr Shafi over the course of

the year in 1980. Later that amount was given to the Qatari family by

Tariq Shafi on the instructions of Mian Sharif.

The payment to Qatari family was overseen by the United Bank

of Switzerland which proved authenticity of the money trail, he

added.

Dr Musadiq reminded that Nawaz Sharif, her daughter and son

had also submitted bank accounts details to give a money trail of

the cash gifts exchanged among them.

He said the opposition tried to build a case on the assumption

that 50 years back an unidentified person had committed a non-specific

act.

He said a statement was forcibly taken from Ishaq Dar, when he

was held in prison at Attock Fort by the Pervez Musharraf regime

in horrifying conditions. Ishaq Dar was put on trial and later

acquitted in the case by the court.

The case was decided three times by the Lahore High Court and

the Supreme Court and nobody could be put on trial in the same case

under the law of double jeopardy, he mentioned.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the

Supreme Court that the application was not given against the court

verdict as the case against Ishaq Dar was not initiated on merit.

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan had constantly taken U-turns as

in 2008 he stated that statements taken forcibly hold no legal value

but now had a different stance.

He said a forcibly taken statement did not stand in a court

of law and Ishaq Dar had talked about the pressure put on him for

getting the statement.

He claimed that Jehangir Tareen, as a Minister of Industries

and Special Initiatives in 2007, in a statement to Securities and

Exchange Commission (SECP) confessed committing insider trading

and had to pay back Rs 70 million and a fine of Rs 15 million

on that account.

Jehangir Tareen, he addded, was caught trading shares in the

name of his gardener Allahyar and cook Haji Khan.

Tareen, his son, wife and daughter exchanged gifts of

Rs 1.674 billion among themselves, Daniyal stated.

He repeated that Imran Khan had formed an offshore company Niazi

Services Limited in 1983 and declared his flat under a black

money whitening scheme introduced by Pervez Musharraf.

He said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen were avoiding cases

filed in the Supreme Court and the Election Commission on charges of

misdeclaration of assets and financial misconduct.

Daniyal said Imran Khan bought property in Bani Gala with his

money but claimed that it was bought by her wife. Imran did not

mention the purchase in his wealth statement of 2002, he claimed.

He urged the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to hold

hearings of the cases against PTI leaders on day to day basis as was

done in the case of Sharif family.