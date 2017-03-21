PTI wants desired decisions from courts: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted desired decisions from courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI had always accepted those decision of the courts which came in its favour.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan was the supporter of dictatorship who was now showing himself a democratic person which was hypocrisy.

The spokesman said the government would accept the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding Panama Papers case.

Replying to a question, he said, earlier, military courts were established to diminish terrorism from the country and two years extension in military courts was commendable.