PTI used foreign funds in violation of Political Parties Order: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Member
National Assembly Daniyal Aziz Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-
Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used foreign funding to run party
affairs, which was ‘prohibited’ under the Political Parties Order.
Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for
Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry and Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting
and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, he said Imran Khan
had admitted before the court that he collected foreign funds and
used to organize party events with them.
“As per the law, leaders of political parties are bound to
submit a certificate before the Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) every year that they did not use any foreign funding in party
matters. But, Imran Khan had been collecting foreign funds and
submitting the certificate every year, contrary to the law,” he
said.
Daniyal Aziz said PTI chief Imran Khan had admitted that it
collected foreign funds in the name of PTI Limited Liability Taxes
and PTI Limited Liability Company, which were registered with US
Justice Department, and transferred those funds to the Party’s Head
Office in Islamabad.
He said PTI used these funds in staging prolonged sit-ins and
holding protests to destabilize the democratically elected
government and weaken the state.
“Imran Khan collected the funds even from the states with whom
Pakistan does not have diplomatic relations. What does it mean when
funds come from such countries,” he questioned.
Daniyal Aziz said earlier Imran Khan had been denying any role
and ownership of the Niazi Services Limited, but now the PTI chief
was saying that he was the ultimate beneficiary of it.
He said Imran Khan set up the company to whiten the black
money.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would expose
the real face of the PTI Chief and Jehangir Tareen before the public
and would not allow them to flee from any front.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, presented
himself and three generations of the Sharif family before the court
for accountability, but Imran Khan was seeking help on technical
ground to avoid accountability.
He said PML-N was the party that introduced the system of
accountability in the country and strongly believed in transparency,
but PTI contrary to it had been avoiding it, which was reflected
from the fact the Accountability Commission had been abandoned in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last one and a half years.
He said that in the public Imran Khan had been levelling
corruption charges against the PM, while in the court he failed to prove
them and pleaded against statements of the prime minister.
“We will not spare Imran Khan and expose him before the
public,” he said and advised the PTI chief to be ready for answering
questions.
Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and
National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the process of
accountability of PTI had started.
He said Imran Khan had been attempting to stop the
accountability process on technical grounds, but the PML-N
would prove that the PTI chief was no more honest and truthful.