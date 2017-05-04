PTI used foreign funds in violation of Political Parties Order: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Member

National Assembly Daniyal Aziz Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-

Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used foreign funding to run party

affairs, which was ‘prohibited’ under the Political Parties Order.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for

Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry and Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, he said Imran Khan

had admitted before the court that he collected foreign funds and

used to organize party events with them.

“As per the law, leaders of political parties are bound to

submit a certificate before the Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) every year that they did not use any foreign funding in party

matters. But, Imran Khan had been collecting foreign funds and

submitting the certificate every year, contrary to the law,” he

said.

Daniyal Aziz said PTI chief Imran Khan had admitted that it

collected foreign funds in the name of PTI Limited Liability Taxes

and PTI Limited Liability Company, which were registered with US

Justice Department, and transferred those funds to the Party’s Head

Office in Islamabad.

He said PTI used these funds in staging prolonged sit-ins and

holding protests to destabilize the democratically elected

government and weaken the state.

“Imran Khan collected the funds even from the states with whom

Pakistan does not have diplomatic relations. What does it mean when

funds come from such countries,” he questioned.

Daniyal Aziz said earlier Imran Khan had been denying any role

and ownership of the Niazi Services Limited, but now the PTI chief

was saying that he was the ultimate beneficiary of it.

He said Imran Khan set up the company to whiten the black

money.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would expose

the real face of the PTI Chief and Jehangir Tareen before the public

and would not allow them to flee from any front.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, presented

himself and three generations of the Sharif family before the court

for accountability, but Imran Khan was seeking help on technical

ground to avoid accountability.

He said PML-N was the party that introduced the system of

accountability in the country and strongly believed in transparency,

but PTI contrary to it had been avoiding it, which was reflected

from the fact the Accountability Commission had been abandoned in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last one and a half years.

He said that in the public Imran Khan had been levelling

corruption charges against the PM, while in the court he failed to prove

them and pleaded against statements of the prime minister.

“We will not spare Imran Khan and expose him before the

public,” he said and advised the PTI chief to be ready for answering

questions.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the process of

accountability of PTI had started.

He said Imran Khan had been attempting to stop the

accountability process on technical grounds, but the PML-N

would prove that the PTI chief was no more honest and truthful.