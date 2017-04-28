PTI trying to influence JIT by holding public gatherings: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was trying to

influence the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers by

holding public gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI was

misinterpreting the decision of apex court on Panama Papers before

the nation.

Tariq Fazal said the prays of PTI against the Prime Minister

were rejected by the court on the matter.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would also be

cleared by the JIT.

The state minister said, PTI had taken the votes from the

people in 2013 elections to bring ‘change in the country’

but they only introduced negative politics.

To a question, he alleged that Imran Khan’s residence in

Bani Gala was included among illegal constructions as he had not

got the approval of the map and no objection certificate from the

authorities concerned.