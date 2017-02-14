PTI trying to escape from accountability: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) concluded its arguments in a case in Islamabad High Court, challenging ECP’s decision to examine audited accounts of PTI against the allegations of receiving foreign funding.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Noor ul Haq N Qureshi and Justice Aamir Farooq resumed the case filed by Imran Khan, Chairman PTI.

Anwar Mansoor counsel for the PTI claimed that ECP had no jurisdiction to entertain such applications.

Talking to the media outside the IHC premises, Daniyal Aziz leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) said PTI was trying to escape from accountability and hiding behind the stay order.

He said that on the one hand PTI was demanding opening of 50 years old record in Panama Leaks issue but on the other hand it was challenging application for reopening of just two to three years old record because it was going against its interests, he added.

Aziz said if the PTI had nothing to hide then why it was seeking stay orders and not let the ECP examine its accounts.