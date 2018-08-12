PTI to work jointly for resolving issues of Sindh:Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominated candidate for Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said PTI would work jointly to resolve issues of people of the province specially those of mega city Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the new PTI federal government would launch mega projects in Sindh province as promised by PTI chief Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had gained majority in Sindh and was in position to form its government there and PTI respected their mandate.

He said the PTI would establish a working relationship with the PPP government in Sindh to resolve public issues.

Imran Ismail said PTI was determined to eradicate menace of corruption and bring development in Karachi and the entire province.

PTI chief Imran Khan had the political will to resolve issues by strengthening national institutions besides empowering local government system, he said.

He said Police reforms would be introduced to improve performance of the department in the Sindh province.