SIALKOT, July 18 (APP)::PTI candidate for NA-72 Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan on Wednesday claimed that the PTI would win the

general election.

She expressed these views while addressing a public

gathering in Kobay Chak.

She said the PTI would take effective measures to resolve

problems of the masses after winning the general election.

PTI candidates for PP-35 Mirza Dilawar Baig and PP-38

Saeed Ahmed Bhalli Advocate were also present.