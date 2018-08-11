PTI to strengthen ties with regional countries: Naeem

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):PTI senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq says the party chief Imran Khan wants good relations with all regional countries, including India, Afghanistan and Iran.

Talking to a private news channel Saturdauy, he said China and Saudi Arabia are good old friends of Pakistan and PTI government would further strengthen the cordial relations with these countries.

Naeem-ul-Haq said top priority of Imran Khan is to eradicate poverty through promotion of trade with neighbouring countries for bringing development and prosperity in the region.