PTI to strengthen institutions, ensure good governance to bring investment: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan Tuesday said after winning the upcoming general election, his party would strengthen the national institutions and ensure good governance which would bring foreign investment in the country.

Provision of basic necessities to the masses would bring prosperity and welfare in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He claimed to form the government in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The popularity of PTI was increasing with every passing day while PML-N’s graph was decreasing rapidly.

Imran Khan said PTI was only political party which is fully ready for the elections on its stipulated and scheduled time. He said his party will never make an alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for making a government after winning the upcoming general election, it would prefer to sit in opposition benches rather forming alliance.

He said that country’s loans soared to the level of 27000 billions from 6000 billions, which was negatively impacting the national economy.

If PTI form a government then he would appoint Asad Umar as Foreign Minister of the country, he said and added that we will complete China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PTI chief said to getting rid of the loans the party would announce strategy before the elections. Overseas Pakistanis were great asset of the country, he added.

Corruption is now main issue of Pakistan but in the past, surveys had reported about unemployment and inflation in the country. PTI would wipe out the corruption to achieve development and uplift the country.

Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he alleged PML-N in its 10 years’ rule in Punjab did nothing for the welfare of the masses as it had only focused on the construction of roads, motorways and bridges but PTI after coming into power would spend amount on human development.

PTI government would execute cleanliness water projects, overcome inflation and to provide jobs

to the youth.

To a query, he said KP police had not registered a single case on the basis of rivalry.

Accountability institution in KP was closed due to administrative issues, he said.

Commenting on Zulfi Bukhari, he said that Bukhari was his friend and cricket fan, who was holding British nationality and businessman and he did not make any call to Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan regarding Zulfi Bukhari.