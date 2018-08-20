PTI to serve nation not rule on country, people: Noor-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said he was accepting the responsibilities as a challenge and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in to serve the nation not rule the people or country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said he would play a role of bridge between different religions and government members for continue contacts with each other.

The minister said he would adopt policy of simplicity as per directions and vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the country would move forward on speedy basis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he had also will to work for betterment of the country and serve the nation.