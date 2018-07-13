PTI to regularise sports at all levels : Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry has said that the party will take drastic measures to bring reforms and improvement of sports benchmarks in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the party will take drastic measures to bring reforms and improvement of sports benchmarks in the country.

“PTI’s agenda of transforming sports is driven out of our policy of professionalism and merit. Reforms into less productive or outdated structures could not bring desired fruits if administrative structures like PCB, PHF, PFF etc are not transformed,” he said.

“Appointments of professional players blessed with both vision and expertise as heads of sports bodies would be the fundamental element of our reforms in sports which would be complemented with enhanced resource allocation and provision of opportunities,” Fawad said.

He added that PTI, as a political party, has an exclusive vision and plan to transform sports structures in the country to tap untouched potential.

Fawad further said that under the agenda of human development, PTI is determined to invest in sports along with health and education to enhance prospects of development and employment for youth that covers an overwhelming chunk of our national population.

Replying to a question about sports budget, the PTI leader said that it needs careful consideration in order to account for cost-effectiveness.

“We would certainly be doing that and maintain an active link between budgetary demands and outcomes. Reducing administrative costs and enhancing production is key to our budgeting policy and we will employ this in sports as well.”

The PTI official also promised that their policy will not be cricket-centric and added that they will work to revive the lost glory of Pakistan in squash and hockey.

“We think restoration of hockey is the most viable option. Tennis, wrestling and boxing also have potential. So we will adopt a holistic approach and develop maximum in terms of quality players and games,” the PTI leader promised.