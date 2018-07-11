PTI to provide state patronage to arts, culture

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will provide state patronage to arts and culture by providing the necessary resources alongside local and international exposure to artists and artisans.

In a manifesto 2018 recently unveiled by Chairman PTI Imran Khan, it was stated that despite having a rich cultural heritage and artistic community, Pakistan at best holds a handful of art, film and literary festivals, none of which are through state patronage.

In contrast to other countries that have successfully projected and promoted their arts and culture globally, we have not used this potential for Pakistan’s image-building in the international community.

PTI promised that once it comes in power, will establish vibrant community centres at the district level, where exhibitions, road shows, literary events and workshops can take place.

PTI will revitalise Pakistan’s National Council of Arts (PNCA) and create art and culture exchange partnerships with international Art Councils and bodies to provide international exposure to local artists. PTI will also launch a rigorous campaign of cultural diplomacy through the Foreign Office to promote Pakistan’s soft image, PTI assured in its manifesto 2018.