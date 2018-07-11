PTI to protect minorities’ rights: PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Wednesday assured the minorities that if voted to power, the PTI government would protect their rights.

Addressing the representatives of minority groups at the minorities’ convention here, Imran Khan presented PTI’s agenda for the welfare of various religious groups in the country.

He said that minorities were given rights in Madinah’s welfare state, but in Pakistan the weak did not get their due rights.

The PTI chief further said that during the ‘enlightened Muslim rule’ in the sub-continent, minorities were free to follow their religious beliefs.

“The more developed a society, the more protected are the weak from the powerful,” Imran said.

He lamented that the law in Pakistan is different for the weak and powerful. If PTI was given the chance, pragmatic steps would be taken for the benefit of all citizens including minorities.