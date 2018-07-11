PTI to observe one-day mourning on Bilour’s demise: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday announced to observe one-day mourning and postponed its political activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the sad demise of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and other party workers.

In a statement, Central Information Secretary and Spokesman PTI Fawad Chuadhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed solidarity with the Bilour family and leaderships of ANP.

He said that PTI was with Bilour family and ANP at this time of extreme grief. During one-day mourning PTI flags would be flow at half-mast, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry prayed Almighty Allah to grant courage to Bilour family and ANP leaderships to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.