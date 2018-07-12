PTI to make national policy on water issue: Imran

KASUR, July 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that a national policy

would be devised on water issue besides protecting rights of farmers after coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Kot Radha Kishan, he pledged

that revolutionary measures would be taken for betterment of

farmers and research centres would be established to boost the

agriculture sector. Farmers would be provided the best

pesticides on subsidized rates to increase their income and

raise their living standard too, he added.

Imran pledged that a number of steps would be taken to

increase cotton production and added poverty would be

eliminated through uplifting the agriculture sector.

He claimed that water shortage in big cities was a major

issue as the previous governments did not pay any attention to

scarcity of water, adding that his government would work

to build dams, including Bhasha Dam.

Addressing the youth, Imran said the young generation was

an asset and his government would take initiatives for

their employments, adding that countries made progress through

human resources.

Imran vowed to raise living standard of people after

providing them all possible facilities of life at their

door-steps besides ensuring rule of law after winning

general election.

He claimed that PTI would bring about reforms in the

health sector as the PTI’s previous government in KPK had

introduced a number of revolutionary steps in public sector

hospitals and restored the confidence of people in them.

Imran claimed that the PTI government would make sincere

efforts to make Pakistan a welfare state as per vision

of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He urged the people to vote for PTI to make Pakistan a develop and prosperous country.