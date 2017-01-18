PTI to lose Panama Papers case like election rigging case: Tallal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Tallal Chaudry

Wednesday said chief of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan

would lose the Panama Papers case like he had faced disappointment

in the sit-ins and the General Election Inquiry Commission.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after

the Panama Papers case hearing, the MNA said that PML-N did not

believe in immunity but wanted verdict on the basis of evidence and

argument.

“Had we sought immunity, the case would have not been under

trial,” he added.

He said that last three generations of Sharif Family was facing accountability and being asked to submit details of 70 years

period.

Contrary to this, the PML-N was not making the PTI chief accountable as he had nothing to proof his innocence except feeling

ashamed.

He said PML-N was submitting all evidences in the court, adding that the party will not only win the case in court, but also win in the public court too. It would also win the next election on the basis of its performance, he remarked.

He said the arguments of Prime Minister’s counsel are going forward and PTI getting disappointment day by day.

Senator of PML-N Nehal Hashmi said Sirajul Haq should have focussed the Khyber Bank case which is being heard in the Peshawar High Court.

First, he said, the JI chief should put its own house in order as his party was in government with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa instead of wasting energy in Supreme Court.

He said Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) is part of government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that is why they are silent on Khyber Bank scandal.

The process of accountability is being ruined in KP, he added.