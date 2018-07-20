PTI to get the country rid of debts : Imran

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 20 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan Friday pledged that the country would be got rid of debts by eliminating corruption, if PTI was voted to power.

Addressing a public gathering here at Dring Stadium he alleged that PPP and PML-N governments were responsible for the debts outstanding against the country.

He alleged that both Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N governments in the past were responsible for huge debts outstanding against the country now.

He claimed that both PPP and PML-N had failed to eliminate corruption and money laundering.

He alleged that PML-N government launched metro bus service just to mint money. He claimed despite spending Rs 60 billions on Multan Metro Bus Service the buses were running without passengers.

He alleged that former rulers made people financially weak and piled up debt in the country.

He claimed that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, could not provide even clean drinking water to the people.

He said that the government after completing its tenure left the national exchequer empty while the common people were living below the poverty line.

He alleged there was a great difference between living standard of the children of former rulers and

ordinary people. He alleged that former rulers looted the country repeatedly.

He claimed that 10 years ago dollar rupee parity rate was Rs 60 which had now one increased to Rs 129. He alleged that 90 percent of the total tax was collected from common people.

He claimed that 75 percent people in interior Sindh were living below the poverty line.

He said that he was determined to form south Punjab province and build a modern hospital

there.

He said that after coming to power, he would introduce reforms in Punjab police.

He said there was no political interference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police anymore and the PTI government also made it a peaceful province.

He suggested that work on construction of Diamir-Bhasha dam should be started without any further delay and urged people to vote for PTI on July 25.