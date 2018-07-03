PTI to form Govt in centre, provinces in general election; Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA, Jul 03 (APP):Former KP Chief Minister and PTI leader Pervez Khattak claimed that the PTI would sweep the upcoming polls with majority across the country and will form the government in the centre and the

provinces.

Addressing various election rallies here in his constituency,

he claimed that the PTI has emerged as the largest party in the country and Imran

Khan’s struggle and efforts since launching of the party in mid nineties, were

about to bear the fruit.

‘Awami Raaj’ would be establish under the leadership of

Imran in the wake of July 2018 election, he claimed no other party could

compete with the PTI. He claimed the PTI government in the KP initiated historic

reforms which had no precedence in the past.

The PTI opponents were certain of their defeat in

the polls that is why they were spreading malicious propaganda against the PTI

leadership on social media.

he claimed, the era of PMLN has ended and PTI government

would bring the looted money back to the country and would spend it on the

welfare of the people.

The PPP, he claimed miserably failed to deliver in Sindh and was

on its way out from the province in July 2018. The miseries of the people of Sindh

have been increased manifold instead of addressing it. The Nawaz-Zardari duo

has ruined the national economy and today the prices of petroleum products were

touching the highest level.

Only Imran Khan could steer the country out of the present

mess, therefore the people should vote for him in the elections, he claimed. The country

required clean and honest leadership to put it on the track of development and

prosperity.